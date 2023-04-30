Taliban rejects Russian claim that Afghanistan is a security threat

The Taliban on Sunday rejected remarks from Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu who claimed that weaponized groups in Afghanistan threaten regional security.



"Armed groups from Afghanistan are a major threat to the security of Central Asian countries," Shoigu said during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization defence ministers' meeting on Friday in New Delhi.



Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that some recent attacks in Afghanistan have been carried out by citizens of other countries in the region.



"It is important that the concerned governments should fulfil their responsibilities," the statement said.



Since the Taliban's return to power, several rocket attacks have been carried out from Afghanistan's territory targeting Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility for these attacks.



Taliban forces have been carrying out attacks against the extremist militia organization Islamic State hideouts from time to time. The Taliban claims it has been able to defeat the remnants of the rival group.



"The Islamic Emirate [of Afghanistan], as a responsible government, does not allow anyone to use the soil of Afghanistan against other countries and it expects other countries, especially the regional countries, not to allow those who enter Afghanistan with destructive purposes," the statement further said.

