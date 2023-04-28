India’s top court directs states to register hate speech cases

The Supreme Court of India on Friday directed all states and union territories to register cases of hate speech without waiting for the complaint to be filed.

The apex court also warned that delay in registering hate speech would be treated as contempt of court.

"Irrespective of the caste, community, religion of the maker of the speech, no one can be allowed to break the law," the court said.

The apex court's order in October 2022 to register cases against hate speech was for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi governments. But now it has been extended to the whole country.

Last year when passing the order, the court had said: "Where have we reached in the name of religion? What have we reduced religion to is really tragic."

They directed Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Uttarakhand governments to crack down on those making hate speeches, calling them shocking for a country that is religion-neutral.

The court on Friday said: "The judges are apolitical and not concerned with Party A or Party B and the only thing they have in mind is the Constitution of India".

The order came on a plea filed by journalist Shaheen Abdullah, who had initially asked the court to direct Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to register casesagainst those making hate speeches.

The next hearing in the case has been fixed for May 12.

Rajeev Yadav, a human rights activist, welcomed the Supreme Court's decision and said: "The police administration has to obey the order of the government. We have to see if they act against their own government."

Yadav told Anadolu that those who made complaints against hate speeches in Uttar Pradesh are languishing in jail.

On Wednesday, a complaint was also filed by leaders of the opposition Congress in the southern state of Karnataka against Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly "spreading enmity and hatred, knowingly making false statements and attempting to malign the opposition."

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters that Shah "claimed that there will be communal riots in Karnataka if Congress comes to power."

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next month in Karnataka, which is ruled by the country's governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP is accused by rights groups and opposition leaders of marginalizing Muslims in the country, but the party has denied the claim.



















