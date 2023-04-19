Aliyev urges Armenians living in Karabakh to take up Azerbaijani citizenship

Azerbaijan's president said Tuesday that Armenians living in Karabakh should either accept Azerbaijani citizenship or find another place to live.

"We have repeatedly stated that we will not discuss our internal affairs with any country. Karabakh is our internal affair. Armenians living in Karabakh have to either take up Azerbaijani citizenship or seek another place of residence." said Ilham Aliyev, speaking with the AzTV channel.

Aliyev said "there is complete freedom here, all democratic foundations are offered."

"This issue must be resolved on the basis of human rights."

Relations between the two former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, in 44 days of clashes, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages and settlements from Armenian occupation. The Russian-brokered peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.