26 patients among 29 dead from China hospital fire

An investigator looks at fire damage at the Changfeng Hospital in Beijing on April 19, 2023, after a fire broke out a day earlier. (AFP Photo)

The death toll from a fire at a hospital in the Chinese capital Beijing has climbed to 29, authorities said on Wednesday.

The fire on Tuesday engulfed a hospital in Beijing's Fengtai district, and 26 of 29 the casualties were patients at the facility.

The three other deceased were a patient's family member, a care worker, and a nurse.

Local authorities told a news conference Wednesday that a "preliminary investigation found the cause to be electrical sparks caused by maintenance work."

"The hospital has suspended outpatient services, and denied entry to the facility except for hospitalized patients," said Chinese daily Global Times.

Reports claim several people have been arrested in an investigation of the fire.