After 100 hours, southwest China forest fire extinguished

Chinese firefighters have managed to douse a massive blaze that swept across large swathes of the country's southwestern forests over the past several days, local media reported on Sunday.

Having engulfed a large portion of forestland in Yunnan province, the wildfire was successfully extinguished late on Saturday after over 100 hours of firefighting, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

No deaths or injuries were reported as a result of the flames, the firefighting headquarters in the city of Yuxi confirmed, according to the report.

The fire broke out on Tuesday in Jiuxi Town in Yuxi's Jiangchuan District and quickly spread to nearby areas.

More than 4,000 people took part in the firefighting efforts after local residents were evacuated to safety, the news agency said.