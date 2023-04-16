4 Turkish soldiers injured in YPG/PKK terror attack in northern Syria

Four Turkish soldiers were injured in an attack carried out by the PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The terrorists attacked Turkish bases with simultaneous mortar and multiple rocket launchers in the Operation Olive Branch and Operation Euphrates Shield zones, a ministry statement said.

The injured soldiers were rushed to the Kilis State Hospital in Türkiye, it said.

The Turkish forces retaliated the attack by immediately hitting the terror targets, the ministry added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

YPG/PKK terrorists hide out in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan and carry out attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).