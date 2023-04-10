Kazakh, Azerbaijani presidents discuss bilateral relations, international issues

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday discussed bilateral relations and international issues with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, who arrived in the capital Astana on an official visit.

"The parties discussed in detail the key issues of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani strategic partnership and alliance, paying special attention to strengthening political, trade, economic, transport, transit, cultural and humanitarian cooperation," a statement by the Kazakh presidency read.

"Azerbaijan is not just an important and reliable partner for us, but a brotherly and close state. Relying on the unshakable bonds of centuries-old friendship and mutual support, we have built effective interstate cooperation, which today is developing in the spirit of a true strategic partnership and alliance," Tokayev said.

Tokayev underlined that an "active and trusting political dialogue" has been established between both countries, and that they coordinated in carrying out "constructive interaction" within the framework of multilateral platforms.

Tokayev and Aliyev highlighted the significant progress of the two countries in trade and economic cooperation, with the volume of bilateral trade increasing by 40% to reach $500 million. Tokayev added that this figure could be increased to $1 billion.

The two presidents will participate in the opening of a street in Astana named after former Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev later in the day, the statement further said.

"Another clear evidence of the sincere friendship and mutual support of our countries is the gift of the Kazakh people to Azerbaijan -- the Kurmangazy Center for Children's Creativity in the city of Fuzuli. I was informed that the construction of this facility is being carried out at a fairly rapid pace. I think that in the very near future we will be able to see the beginning of the functioning of this important facility," Tokayev said.

For his part, Aliyev expressed his gratitude to Tokayev for his invitation to visit Astana and said they are strengthening their relations, notably through cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, the statement said.

"Following the talks, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev signed a Joint Statement and a Protocol on the establishment of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Azerbaijan," the statement further said, adding that six other memorandums were signed by the heads of state.