Despite Ukraine war disputes, China stresses common ground with EU

Flags of European Union and China are pictured during the China-EU summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 12, 2016. (REUTERS File Photo)

Despite differences of opinion with the European Union over Russia's war in Ukraine, China sees "no fundamental strategic differences and conflicts" between the two sides.



Speaking to the press in Beijing on Saturday, Wang Chao, the spokesman for the annual meeting of the National People's Congress, which begins on Sunday, emphasized the common ground between the two sides and advocated the expansion of relations and economic cooperation. China regards Europe as a "comprehensive strategic partner."



"There are differences in the history, culture, development level and ideology between China and the EU," Wang said. "The two sides have different views on some issues, which is normal."



The spokesman did not address the Ukraine war. Since the full-scale invasion started just over a year ago, China's leadership has given political backing to Russian President Vladimir Putin and portrayed the United States and NATO as the real perpetrators of the conflict, which is rejected by the European side.



Together with Europe, China wants to "promote political solutions to international and regional hotspot issues, and make greater contributions to world peace and development," Wang said in vague terms.



A week ago, China presented a position paper on the Ukraine conflict, which disappointed the international community because it did not reveal any new initiative for a peaceful solution. Nor did it show that China wants to use its influence on Russia to end the war.































