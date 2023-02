A health worker takes a swab sample from a man to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a hospital in Wuhan, China's central Hubei province. (AFP File Photo)

Health authorities in China said on Thursday the country's COVID-19 epidemic has "basically" ended, but it is not completely over.

Officials, speaking at a news event with several departments attending, said China's "major decisive victory" over COVID has set an example for populous nations in prevention and control.