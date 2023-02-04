JAPANS PREMIER TO REPLACE TOP BUREAUCRAT OVER ANTI-LGBT REMARKS

Senior aide to the prime minister Masayoshi Arai, left, walks next to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday hinted at removing his government's top bureaucrat after his controversial remarks about the LGBT community and same-sex marriage, local media said.

Kishida told reporters outside his residence that he is replacing Executive Secretary Masayoshi Arai due to his controversial remarks.

Japan is the only country in the G-7 that does not recognize same-sex marriages.

Arai, who is currently serving as one of Kishida's executive secretaries, on Friday said any move to recognize same-sex marriages in Japan would have impacts on the society.

In his off-the-record conversation with reporters, he said if the government legalized same-sex marriage in Japan, people may leave the country.

"I would hate it if (such a couple) lived next to me. I would hate to even see (them)," he remarked.

After some backlash, he withdrew his remarks.

"His remarks are totally incompatible with the government's policy. They're outrageous. I think he has no choice but to think about whether to resign," Japanese broadcaster NHK quoted the premier, who is also the president of the Liberal Democratic Party since 2021, as saying.

Arai's comments came after Kishida recently told the parliament that lawmakers should carefully consider whether to legally recognize same-sex marriage, according to the broadcaster,























