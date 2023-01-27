Swedish authorities prevent Torah burning incident in front of Israeli Embassy in Stockholm - Israel envoy

A week after a Quran burning in Stockholm, Israel's envoy to Sweden said Tel Aviv and the local Jewish community had prevented a burning of the Torah, in coordination with Swedish officials.

Ziv Nevo Kulman announced on Twitter that the Torah burning was planned to take place in front of Israeli Embassy in Stockholm but was prevented with the help of Swedish authorities.

This came after Rasmus Paludan, a far-right Swedish-Danish politician, burned a copy of the Quran last Saturday outside the Turkish Embassy in the Nordic country under police protection and with permission from the authorities.