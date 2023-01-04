China to hold military drills in South China Sea

The Chinese military will hold a six-day shooting drill in the South China Sea.

The military exercises will be conducted in designated waters to the west of the Leizhou Peninsula in the South China Sea for six days beginning Thursday, People's Daily reported on Wednesday.

Entry into the area has been prohibited, according to Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration.

Meanwhile, it is expected that China's T-shaped space station will enter normal operation mode this year. China also hinted at launching around 50 missions this year.

Beijing is also working to complete the maiden flight of the home-built Long March-6C carrier rocket.