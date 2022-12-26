Car bomb kills senior Taliban security official in Afghanistan

At least three people, including a local police chief, were killed in an explosion in the northern Afghan province of Badakhshan, officials said on Monday.



Another two people were wounded after explosives placed inside a car were detonated near the provincial police headquarters in Faizabad city, the interior ministry said in a statement.



Police arrested four suspects in connection with the bombing, the statement added.



The police chief, Abdulhaq Abu Omar, is considered to be the highest Taliban security official killed in a targeted attack since the group returned to power in 2021.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.



Following the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, an armed resistance movement formed in the country's north. It has failed, however, to take control of any regions.



Afghanistan has become isolated from the West due to the Taliban's draconian policies against women, their disregard of human rights and their refusal to form a representative government.