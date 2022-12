Additional 58B cubic meters of natural gas reserves discovered in Black Sea: Erdoğan

Türkiye's natural gas reserve in Black Sea totals 710 bcm, with market value of $1 trillion, announces President Erdoğan after Cabinet meeting in Ankara.

"Türkiye's ultimate goal is to declare energy independence from foreign oil and natural gas as soon as possible", Erdoğan said.