Ukrainian forces repel Russian assaults around Bakhmut in Donetsk

Ukrainian forces repelled several Russian assaults in the region around the contested city of Bakhmut in the eastern province of Donetsk, according to the Ukrainian general staff.



The staff also said Ukrainian artillery struck Russian troops in the village of Polovinkino in the neighbouring province of Luhansk, killing or injuring around 150 Russian fighters.



A similar artillery strike on Russian soldiers in Kherson province in the south resulted in the death of around 50 soldiers and injury to another 100, the report said.



The information could not be independently verified.