Death toll rises to 31 after landslide at campsite in Malaysia

The death toll after a landslide at a campsite in Malaysia has risen to 31.



The last missing person was recovered on Saturday, the state news agency Bernama reported, a boy aged between 7 and 12. His body was found in a sleeping bag more than 1 metre below the earth's surface.



The campsite in Batang Kali, about 50 kilometres north of the capital Kuala Lumpur, had been hit by a landslide in mid-December.



The incident occurred not far from the Genting Highlands, a holiday region popular with tourists and known, among other things, for its mountaintop resorts.



A total of 61 people could be rescued, some were injured. According to the authorities, the operators of the campsite lacked the necessary licence.



The cause of the landslide could have been, among other things, "the accumulation of underground water and high soil saturation" beneath the campsite, according to an investigation by the authorities. About 450,000 cubic metres of soil was displaced in the landslide.









