Five killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan border clash

At least five people were killed and more than a dozen others wounded in a border clash between Pakistani military and Afghan Taliban forces on Sunday, officials said.



The clash took place at the Chaman crossing, which links Pakistan's south-western province of Balochistan with Spin Boldak in the Afghan province of Kandahar, the birthplace and stronghold of the Taliban.



"At least five people were killed and 22 others have been wounded in the cross firing," Asmat Ullah, a police official in Chaman border district told dpa.



It was feared that the number of dead may rise, he said.



Guns on both sides were silent and the crossing has been closed, another official said.



Last month, one Pakistani soldier was killed and two others were wounded in an exchange of fire at Chaman border crossing which prompted authorities to seal the key border crossing for more than a week.



Earlier this month, the compound of the Pakistani embassy in Kabul came under attack.



Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has demanded that Taliban leaders investigate and take action against the perpetrators of the assassination attempt on the country's ambassador in Kabul.



There has been a surge in deadly violence by the Pakistani Taliban after their counterparts assumed power in Afghanistan in August 2021.



Pakistan has not officially recognized the Taliban government: Neither has any other country in the world.

