Top China security body calls for 'crackdown' on 'hostile forces' after protests

China's top security body Tuesday called for a "crackdown" on "hostile forces" after the country saw protests in major cities opposing Covid lockdowns and demanding greater political freedoms .

The ruling Communist Party's Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, which oversees all domestic law enforcement in China, said it was "necessary to crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces in accordance with the law," according to a readout of a meeting carried in state news agency Xinhua.