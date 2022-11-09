China refuses to comment on U.S. midterm elections

China on Wednesday refused to comment on the U.S. midterm elections, calling them an "internal affair" of the country.

"China won't comment on the US midterm elections. They are the US internal affairs, and the election results are to be decided by the US voters," Zhao Lijian, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, said at a regular news conference in Beijing.

This year, all 435 House of Representatives seats, as well as 35 Senate seats, were up for grabs. Most analysts predicted that Republicans would take control of the lower house, but the fate of the Senate is still up in the air.

Beijing, however, called on Washington to review its "erroneous" decision on investments in China.

"In continuing the previous administration's investment ban on China, the US is repeating its mistake. China firmly rejects it," Zhao said.

"The US should respect rule of law and the principles of the market, correct its mistakes and stop taking actions that undermine global financial markets," he said, adding that Beijing will take measures to protect Chinese firms' interests.