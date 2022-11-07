People in Pakistan block motorway to protest attempt on ex-premier’s life

Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday blocked Islamabad-Lahore Motorway near the capital city to protest the assassination attempt on their leader last week in northeastern Punjab province.

Protesters belonging to Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party also blocked roads in Rawalpindi, Pakistan's northeastern garrison city bordering Islamabad, causing traffic congestion on the main road near the Faizabad intersection, which separates the twin cities.

The protesters demanded the removal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a top intelligence official, whom Khan accused of being involved in the assassination attempt.

The Islamabad police, in a statement, said they have dispatched policemen and Pakistan Rangers' troops to clear the motorway.

"Cases will be registered against those blocking roads and creating a law and order situation," the capital police warned.

On Sunday, Khan announced to resume his long march toward the capital Islamabad on Tuesday and said the march will take another "10 to 14" days to reach the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

However, on Monday his party said the march will now resume on Wednesday from the same point where Khan was attacked and wounded last week.

Earlier, Khan had called off the long march on Thursday following a failed assassination attempt on him in the Wazirabad district of northeastern Punjab province, governed by his center-right Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

He was wounded in the leg when shots were fired at him and other officials standing on the top of a modified container truck.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday ordered the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) within 24 hours in the attempted assassination case.

On Sunday, Khan requested the top court to take notice of the delay in FIR as Punjab police are not ready to include the name of a top intelligence official.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Sharif rejected Khan's allegations and said there was no evidence presented against the three people named by Khan.

Sharif also urged the Supreme Court to form a full court commission to investigate the "grave" allegations.