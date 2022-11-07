News Asia North Korea vows to take action over U.S.-South Korea war games

The North Korean military said its response to US-South Korean war drills would be "resolute and overwhelming", state media reported Monday. The warning came after a spate of North Korean weapons tests last week -- including an intercontinental ballistic missile -- as the United States and South Korea conducted their biggest-ever air force exercise.

