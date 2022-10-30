DOZENS OF CASUALTIES REPORTED AFTER SUSPENSION BRIDGE COLLAPSES IN INDIAS WESTERN GUJARAT STATE

Hundreds of people fell into a river when a suspension bridge in India's western Gujarat state collapsed on Sunday and dozens of them have been killed, officials said.

"Unfortunately, the death toll is now 68," Brijesh Merja, a minister in the Gujarat government, told Anadolu Agency.

He said that number of missing people cannot be determined at the moment, "The rescue operation is still going on," he said.

Hundreds of people were on the bridge in the town of Morbi at the time and were plunged into the Machchu River, local TV channel Zee News said.

Footage broadcast by the TV channel showed dozens of people clinging onto the cables of the collapsed bridge as emergency teams sought to rescue them.

The 230-metre historic bridge was built during British rule in the 19th century. It had been closed for renovation for six months and was reopened for the public last week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state Gujarat for a three-day visit, said he has directed the state chief minister to mobilise teams urgently for the rescue operation.





