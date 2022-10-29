4.1 magnitude tremor rattles South Korea

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck central South Korea on Saturday morning, with no damage or injuries reported so far, according to authorities.

The quake occurred at 8.27 a.m. local time (23:27GMT on Friday) near the village of Jangyeon in Goesan county, North Chungcheong province, with its epicenter at an estimated depth of 12 kilometers (approximately 7.5 miles), the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) announced.

The tremors were felt as far away as the capital Seoul 110 kilometers from Goesan county, with some residents reporting that the ground had shaken for around two seconds, local media reported.

In the neighboring cities of Cheongju and Chungju, people reportedly fled seeking safety, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The KMA initially reported the earthquake's measured strength as 4.3, later correcting it to 4.1.

It was the strongest earthquake to hit the Korean Peninsula this year and the 38th largest in the country's history. It was also the largest since a 4.9 magnitude quake rocked the waters off Seogwipo on the southern resort island of Jeju last year on Dec. 14, reported Yonhap.

The 4.1 magnitude quake was preceded by three foreshocks of magnitudes 1.6, 1.3, and 3.5, all of which occurred minutes before the larger one, the KMA stated.

The central disaster management headquarters said it had yet to receive any reports of damage or casualties.