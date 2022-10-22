Taiwan says China must 'discard old mindset': govt agency

Taiwan said on Saturday that it is time for China to "discard its old mindset", according to the government agency.

"We call on the Chinese Communist government's new leadership to discard its old mindset of invasion and confrontation and to resolve differences through peaceful, equitable and realistic means," Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said in a statement.