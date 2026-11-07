News Art Oscar-winning Chilean director Sebastián Lelio dies at age of 52

Oscar-winning Chilean director Sebastián Lelio dies at age of 52

Oscar-winning Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio, celebrated internationally for his groundbreaking transgender drama A Fantastic Woman and character study Gloria, has died at the age of 52 due to health complication.

Oscar-winning Chilean director Sebastián Lelio, best known for his film "A Fantastic Woman," has died aged 52, his partner announced on Friday.



German-Chilean actress Amalia Kassai confirmed his death on Instagram, citing health reasons.



Lelio was found dead at his home in Las Condes, near the Chilean capital Santiago, according to local media reports.



Chilean Culture Minister Francisco Undurraga expressed his deep sadness and praised Lelio for bringing the country's cinema to international prominence.



The Chilean actors' union Chile Actores described his death as an "enormous loss" for the country's cultural and film industry.



Lelio won the Academy Award for best foreign-language film in 2018 for "A Fantastic Woman," a drama about a transgender woman facing prejudice following her partner's death. It remains Chile's only win in the category.



The film also won the Silver Bear for best screenplay at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2017.



His earlier film "Gloria" premiered at the festival in 2013, winning several awards. Lelio later directed a Hollywood remake starring Julianne Moore.



Born in Argentina in 1974, Lelio grew up in Chile and spent several years living in Berlin.









