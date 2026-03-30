Stolen Van Gogh painting returns to Dutch museum after 6 years

The Van Gogh painting "Spring Garden" (Lentetuin), stolen six years ago, has been restored and will be on display in its original condition at the Groninger Museum in the Netherlands from Tuesday, Dutch news broadcaster NOS reported.

The painting was stolen from the Singer Laren museum in Amsterdam on March 30, 2020, coinciding with Vincent van Gogh's birthday. Three years later, with the help of art detective Arthur Brand, it was recovered after an unknown individual returned it to the Groninger Museum, which had loaned the artwork to Singer Laren.

The thief, Nils M. (59) from Baarn, also stole another painting during the robbery and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

After undergoing restoration over the past year, the piece has been returned to its original state, Groninger Museum's Karina Smrkovsky confirmed to RTV Noord.





