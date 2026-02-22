Museum of Chinese Australian heritage opens in Sydney

The Museum of Chinese in Australia officially opened in Sydney on Sunday, with lion dancers and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese among the attendees, local media reported.

Located in the heart of Sydney's Chinatown, the museum is dedicated to "sharing and preserving the rich history, traditions and culture of Chinese Australians," according to the Australian Associated Press.

The museum opened during Chinese New Year, in the Year of the Fire Horse, following years of challenges ranging from disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to the complexities of renovating a 1875 heritage-listed building.

It is scheduled to open to the public on Tuesday.

"Our stories shape our national identity. They remind us of who we are, what we've built together and what we must always protect," Albanese wrote on the US-based social media platform X following the ceremony.

"Here, the stories of Chinese Australians' contribution, ambition and hard work will be honored and celebrated for generations to come," he added.

Museum Chief Executive Peter Cai said the institution's goal extends beyond telling the local community's story.

"We want to present the Chinese Australian story as part of Australia's broader historical development, highlighting Chinese Australians as contributors to the country's modern nation-building," he said.





