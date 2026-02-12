Trendyol Sanat sponsors 'Beyond the Vanishing Point' exhibition in Venice

Türkiye's leading e-commerce platform Trendyol Sanat has become the main sponsor of "Beyond the Vanishing Point," set to open in Venice, Italy, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The photography exhibition by internationally renowned architect and photographer Ahmet Ertug will open on Feb. 21 at Le Stanze della Fotografia and will be on view until April 6 with the support of Trendyol Sanat.

The exhibition features 29 large-format photographs, tracing a historical architectural dialogue between East and West - from the monumental dome of Hagia Sophia to Rome's Pantheon.

The selection includes historic cathedrals, palaces, theaters, libraries, and museums across Italy, printed at a monumental scale.

One of the exhibition's central works depicts the soaring central dome of Hagia Sophia - suspended 55 meters above the ground since the sixth century - framed together with its surrounding semi-domes.

The image bears witness to centuries of architectural continuity between Istanbul and Venice, highlighting how architecture embodies both permanence and transformation across cultures, eras, and geographies.

"I have devoted more than 50 years to photographing architectural and cultural heritage across Europe, the Mediterranean, and beyond," Ertug was quoted as saying in the statement.

"These images make visible how architecture carries both continuity and change," he said, adding: "They connect cultures, epochs, and geographies, affirming the universality of humanity's desire to create spaces imbued with meaning and beauty."

He added that the exhibition at Le Stanze della Fotografia presents a selection of his works focusing on Italy's architectural heritage and its deep dialogue with the Mediterranean world.

"The photographs invite viewers into spaces that are often hidden, remote, or difficult to access, offering an intimate encounter with places that might otherwise exist only in memory or imagination," he said.





