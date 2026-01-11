Rare comic book that introduced Superman sold for $15M

A rare copy of the first issue of the 1938 comic book series "Action Comics No. 1," which introduced Superman to the world, was purchased for $15 million by an anonymous collector.

The sale was carried out through a collaboration between a US-based auction house and a collector platform, the New York Times reported Friday.

Less than 100 copies of the comic book are known to exist, according to Vincent Zurzolo, president of Metropolis Collectibles and ComicConnect, which negotiated the sale.

"This is the advent of the golden age of comics, and Action Comics No. 1 is the holy grail of holy grails," said Zurzolo.

The price surpassed the previous record set when "Superman No. 1" sold for $9.12 million at an auction last November.

First released in 1938 and originally sold for 10 cents, the comic book was a compilation featuring the stories of various characters, including Superman.

Action Comics No. 1 is widely regarded as the first American comic book to feature superheroes, and it played a major role in sparking the genre's rapid rise in popularity during the mid-20th century.





