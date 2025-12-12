News Art Swiss film producer and Oscar winner Arthur Cohn dies aged 98

Swiss film producer and Oscar winner Arthur Cohn dies aged 98

Yves Kugelmann, editor-in-chief of the Jewish magazine Tachles, told dpa on Friday that Swiss film producer Arthur Cohn passed away in Jerusalem at age 98, following confirmation from his relatives.

DPA ART Published December 13,2025 Subscribe

Swiss film producer and multiple Oscar winner Arthur Cohn has died at the age of 98, the editor-in-chief of the Jewish magazine Tachles told dpa on Friday.



He died in Jerusalem, Yves Kugelmann told dpa after speaking with Cohn's relatives.



Kugelmann said that he was in Jerusalem earlier in the week but was unable to meet Cohn in person. A long-time associate of Cohn, Pierre Rothschild, sent out a death notice via email, which was also seen by dpa.



Rothschild told dpa that he had spoken with Cohn's family himself. The notice included the message: "A man of vision and creativity, of living kindness, a guardian of Zion."



Cohn received Oscars together with other nominees for three documentary films, including in 2000 for "One Day in September" about the attack by a Palestinian terrorist organization on the Israeli team at the 1972 Munich Olympics.



In 1962, he won the award for "Sky Above and Mud Beneath," which is about a former Dutch colony in South-East Asia. In 1991, he received the Oscar for "American Dream" about the labour struggle of US factory workers in the 1950s.



The funeral is to take place on Saturday evening and will be live-streamed on a YouTube channel, the emailed notice said.



The highly acclaimed producer had been living for several years with his actor son Emanuel in Jerusalem.



Prior to that, he had worked in the Swiss city of Basel for decades. He was still working on a new film project last year, his son said.











