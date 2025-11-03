Renowned French musician Yann Tiersen to perform in Istanbul next summer

French composer, pianist, and multi-instrumentalist Yann Tiersen is set to take the stage in Istanbul next June.

Organized by StagePass, tickets for the June 20 concert at the Maximum Uniq Open-Air Stage will go on sale on Nov. 7.

With a musical career spanning over 30 years, Tiersen began playing the piano at the age of 4 and formed his first band at 13.

He entered the punk rock scene by playing guitar and synth, and later launched his solo career using synth, samplers, and drum machines. Tiersen became internationally known for his film scores blending various instruments, especially for the hit 2001 movie Amelie.

Throughout his career, he has crafted a rich sound palette ranging from classical music to electronic sounds and folk.

This year, he released an album titled Rathlin from a Distance / The Liquid Hour, offering listeners an eight-piece piano journey across two sections.

During the Istanbul concert, Tiersen will perform a selection of his most beloved works.