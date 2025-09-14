Emmy nominees in key categories

Here is a list of the nominees in key categories for the 77th Emmy Awards, which will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Apple TV's "Severance" topped the nominations list with 27, followed by "The Penguin" with 24, and "The Studio" and "The White Lotus" tied at 23.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

"Andor"

"The Diplomat"

"The Last of Us"

"Paradise"

"The Pitt"

"Severance"

"Slow Horses"

"The White Lotus"

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Nobody Wants This"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Shrinking"

"The Studio"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

"Adolescence"

"Black Mirror"

"Dying for Sex"

"Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

"The Penguin"

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA

Kathy Bates, "Matlock"

Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"

Britt Lower, "Severance"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY

Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"

Seth Rogen, "The Studio"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY

Uzo Aduba, "The Residence"

Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"

Stephen Graham, "Adolescence"

Jake Gyllenhaal, "Presumed Innocent"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Dope Thief"

Cooper Koch, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer"

Meghann Fahy, "Sirens"

Rashida Jones, "Black Mirror"

Cristin Milioti, "The Penguin"

Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA

Zach Cherry, "Severance"

Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"

Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus"

James Marsden, "Paradise"

Sam Rockwell, "The White Lotus"

Tramell Tillman, "Severance"

John Turturro, "Severance"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA

Patricia Arquette, "Severance"

Carrie Coon, "The White Lotus"

Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt"

Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"

Parker Posey, "The White Lotus"

Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"

Aimee Lou Wood, "The White Lotus"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY

Ike Barinholtz, "The Studio"

Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"

Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"

Jeff Hiller, "Somebody Somewhere"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Michael Urie, "Shrinking"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY

Liza Colon-Zayas, "The Bear"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Kathryn Hahn, "The Studio"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Catherine O'Hara, "The Studio"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Javier Bardem, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Bill Camp, "Presumed Innocent"

Owen Cooper, "Adolescence"

Rob Delaney, "Dying for Sex"

Peter Sarsgaard, "Presumed Innocent"

Ashley Walters, "Adolescence"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Erin Doherty, "Adolescence"

Ruth Negga, "Presumed Innocent"

Deirdre O'Connell, "The Penguin"

Chloe Sevigny, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Jenny Slate, "Dying for Sex"

Christine Tremarco, "Adolescence"

Programs with most overall nominations:

"Severance" - 27

"The Penguin" - 24

"The Studio" - 23

"The White Lotus" - 23

"The Last of Us" - 16

"Andor" - 14

"Hacks" - 14

"Adolescence" - 13

"The Bear" - 13

"The Pitt" - 13