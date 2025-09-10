Lights illuminate Sagalassos ancient city for night museum visits

The ancient city of Sagalassos in southwestern Türkiye, once known as a city of "love and emperors," will soon welcome visitors for night-time tours as its ruins come alive with new lighting.

Located on the slopes of Burdur's Akdag mountains, the archaeological site dates back nearly 12,000 years. Officials hope night visits will boost tourism as visitors explore its illuminated theaters, monumental fountains, odeon, and agora in the cooler hours of the evening.

The site's lighting system was switched on for trial purposes this year. Excavation head Prof. Peter Talloen of Bilkent University said work has been completed at the Upper Agora and along pathways, with full evening museum visits expected to begin next season.

"I believe it will be completed next year. Then, we'll be ready to welcome visitors. The number of visitors increases every year, and that makes us very happy. I hope in the coming years we can invite even more visitors to Sagalassos through night-time museum experiences," Talloen told Anadolu.

He stressed that Sagalassos is a Roman city that must be seen: "Last year, 115,000 people visited the ancient city. We expect a bit of an increase this season. I estimate that the number of visitors this year will be around 120,000 to 125,000. With the opportunity to visit the ancient city at night, I believe this number will rise even more."





