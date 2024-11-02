Lost Chopin waltz discovered after nearly 200 years in New York

A nearly 200-year-old waltz by the world-renowned Polish composer Frédéric Chopin has been discovered in a storage area of the Morgan Library and Museum in New York.

Curator Robinson McClellan noticed a paper bearing Chopin's handwritten name in the spring of 2024. Initially unable to identify the music notes, he took a photo and played it at home, but remained uncertain of its authenticity. He consulted an academic expert on Chopin and arranged for tests on the paper and ink, ultimately confirming the piece's attribution to Chopin.

McClellan noted that the handwriting style aligns with Chopin's typical manner, stating, "We are now completely sure." However, The New York Times highlighted skepticism surrounding the discovery, recalling instances of fraudulent finds in classical music history.

Chopin, who died at the age of 39 in 1849, has around 250 known works, making new discoveries quite rare. The museum estimates that he likely composed this piece in his early twenties.

Renowned Chinese pianist Lang Lang commented on the newly uncovered work, stating that it "transforms striking darkness into something positive." The discovery has generated significant interest in the classical music world.