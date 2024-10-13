61st Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival awards announced

The 61st International Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival ended with an awards ceremony at the Glass Pyramid Exhibition and Congress Center, hosted by the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality.

In the National Short Film Competition, the Best Film award went to Cansu Baydar for "Almost Certainly Wrong."

Ece Dizdar received the Jury Special Award for "Perfect."

In the National Documentary Film Competition, Ali Kemal Pasiner's "Bedri Rahmi Eyuboglu," or "Those Who Unravel The Secret of Earth." received the Jury Special Award and Fatma Karakus Kacmaz's "A Clock Without a Dial" won for Best Film.

Best Foreign Film award went to "Don't You Let Me Go," directed by Ana Guevara and Leticia Jorge in the International Feature Film Competition, while Vinko Tomicic won Best Director for "The Dog Thief."

Victoria Carmen Sonne was named Best Actress for her role in "The Girl with the Needle," and Franklin Aro Huasco received the Best Actor award for his performance in "The Dog Thief."

The Jury Special Award was given to "The Witness," directed by Nader Saeivar.

In the Cinema Schools Student Film Competition, Abdulhalim Erez's "System" won Best Student Film, and Ramazan Yakut's "Cycle" received the Jury Special Award.

The festive ended with a photo session.