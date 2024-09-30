A Journey A Slope Exhibition by Ahmet Rüstem and Hakan Sorar, Curated by Fırat Arapoğlu, at Vision Art Platform!

Vision Art Platform is hosting the exhibition "A Journey A Slope," featuring works by Ahmet Rüstem and Hakan Sorar. The exhibition will open on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 6:00 PM and will be available for viewing until November 1, 2024, at Vision Art Platform, Akaretler No: 35.

"A Journey A Slope"

The exhibition "A Journey A Slope" by Ahmet Rüstem Ekici and Hakan Sorar creates a significant contemporary art discourse by innovatively using digital technologies to engage with archaeological forms and cultural heritage. By combining ancient symbols with modern techniques, the artists produce works that are both rooted in tradition and forward-looking, offering a powerful commentary on how history, identity, and culture are constructed and transformed.





From an art history perspective, their works are part of a long tradition of artists who draw inspiration from the past while simultaneously challenging and reinterpreting it. The use of cultural symbols such as tombstones, flowers, and scissors signifies the complex interplay between tradition and innovation, demonstrating that cultural heritage is dynamic and evolving.



Their works provide insights into how identities are constructed and negotiated, while also exploring the meanings of bodies, objects, and rituals across different cultural contexts from an anthropological viewpoint.





Ultimately, Ekici and Sorar's works illustrate how the past and present are interconnected and how digital technologies can be used both to preserve and transform cultural heritage. Their art delves into deep explorations of the human condition, inviting us to reconsider our relationship with history, identity, and the world around us.









