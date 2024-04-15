Grammy award-winning jazz singer Samara Joy to perform in Istanbul

Grammy award-winning jazz singer Samara Joy will perform this Friday at Istanbul's Cemal Resit Rey Concert Hall.

In the concert, the American singer will be accompanied by drummer Evan Sherman, virtuoso bassist Felix Moseholm, and pianist Cameron Campbell, the venue said.

At just 25, Joy has performed at some of the world's most prestigious jazz festivals and venues, from Europe to America, and completed her music education in 2021.

She bagged the JazzTimes Best New Artist award in 2021 and also won the Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best New Singer for her album Linger Awhile at 65th Grammy Annual Awards in 2023, and most recently Best Jazz Performance at 66th Grammy Annual Awards in 2024.