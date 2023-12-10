German actress Sandra Hüller wins European Film Prize

European Director:

German actresshas won thefor her role in "Anatomy of a Fall," the European Film Academy said in a statement.The 36thtook place at the Arena in Berlin, Germany. The recipients were chosen through the votes of the 4,600 members of the European Film Academy. Approximately 1,000 attendees participated in the ceremony, with the event hosted by German journalist and actor Britta Steffenhagen.Jonathan Glazer's "The Zone of Interest" and Aki Kaurismäki's "Fallen Leaves" have emerged as frontrunners in the European Film Awards nominations, earning nods in all five major categories—European film, director, screenwriter, actor, and actress. Justine Triet's "Anatomy of a Fall" closely follows with nominations in four major categories—film, director, screenwriter, and actress.All three films were honored at Cannes: "The Zone of Interest" secured the Grand Prize, "Fallen Leaves" received the Jury Prize, and "Anatomy of a Fall" claimed the Palme d'Or.Some award winners have already been revealed and will be in attendance, including Isabel Coixet from Spain (European Achievement In World Cinema), Uljana Kim from Lithuania (Eurimages International Co-Production Award), Vanessa Redgrave from Britain (European Lifetime Achievement Award),from Türkiye (European Sustainability Award – Prix Film4Climate), and Béla Tarr from Hungary (Honorary Award).Nominees present at the awards include Leonie Benesch from Germany ("The Teachers' Lounge"), Christian Friedel from Germany ("The Zone of Interest"), Matteo Garrone from Italy ("Me Captain"), Jonathan Glazer from Britain ("The Zone of Interest"), Agnieszka Holland from Poland ("Green Border"), Sandra Hüller from Germany ("Anatomy of a Fall," "The Zone of Interest"), Alma Pöysti from Finland ("Fallen Leaves"), Thomas Schubert from Germany ("Afire"), Justine Triet from France ("Anatomy of a Fall"), and Jussi Vatanen from Finland ("Fallen Leaves").The presentation of various categories will be carried out by a distinguished lineup, including Branka Katić from Serbia ("The King's Man"), Alexandra Borbély from Slovakia-Hungary ("A Sensitive Person"), Lambert Wilson from France ("Mrs Harris Goes to Paris"), Jalal Altawil from Syria ("Green Border"), Seydou Sarr from Senegal ("Me Captain"), Ariane Labed from France ("The Souvenir Part II"), Renée Soutendijk from the Netherlands ("Sweet Dreams"), Thea Ehre from Austria ("Till the End of the Night"), Guslagie Malanda from France ("Saint Omer"), Leonard Grobien from Germany (director and author of "Mondkind"), Alina Șerban from Romania ("Gypsy Queen"), and Stellan Skarsgård from Sweden ("Dune").

WINNER: Justine Triet for "Anatomy of a Fall"

Aki Kaurismäki for "Fallen Leaves"

Agnieszka Holland for "Green Border"

Matteo Garrone for "Me Captain"

Jonathan Glazer for "The Zone of Interest"

European Screenwriter:

WINNER: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for "Anatomy of a Fall"

Aki Kaurismäki for "Fallen Leaves"

Maciej Pisuk, Gabriela Łazarkiewicz-Sieczko, and Agnieszka Holland for "Green Border"

İlker Çatak and Johannes Duncker for "The Teachers' Lounge"

Jonathan Glazer for "The Zone of Interest"

European Actress:

WINNER: Sandra Hüller in "Anatomy of a Fall"

Eka Chavleishvili in "Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry"

Alma Pöysti in "Fallen Leaves"

Leonie Benesch in "The Teachers' Lounge"

Sandra Hüller in "The Zone of Interest"

European Actor:

Thomas Schubert in "Afire"

Jussi Vatanen in "Fallen Leaves"

Josh O'Connor in "La Chimera"

WINNER: Mads Mikkelsen in "The Promised Land"

Christian Friedel in "The Zone of Interest"

European Documentary:

"Apolonia, Apolonia," directed by Lea Glob (Denmark, Poland)

"Four Daughters," directed by Kaouther Ben Hania (France, Tunisia, Germany, Saudi Arabia)

"Motherland," directed by Hanna Badziaka and Alexander Mihalkovich (Sweden, Ukraine, Norway)

"On the Adamant," directed by Nicolas Philibert (France, Japan)

WINNER: "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood," directed by Anna Hints (Estonia, France, Iceland)

European Animated Feature Film:

"A Greyhound of a Girl," directed by Enzo d'Alò (Luxembourg, Italy, Ireland, U.K., Latvia, Estonia, Germany)

"Chicken for Linda!," directed by Chiara Malta and Sébastien Laudenbach (France, Italy)

WINNER: "Robot Dreams," directed by Pablo Berger (Spain, France)

"The Amazing Maurice," directed by Toby Genkel (Germany, U.K.)

"White Plastic Sky," directed by Tibor Bánóczki and Sarolta Szabó (Hungary, Slovakia)

European Short Film:

"27," directed by Flóra Anna Buda (France, Hungary)

"Aqueronte," directed by Manuel Muñoz Rivas (Spain)

"Daydreaming So Vividly About Our Spanish Holidays," directed by Christian Avilés (Spain)

"Flores Del Otro Patio," directed by Jorge Cadena (Switzerland, Colombia)

WINNER: "Hardly Working," directed by Total Refusal: Susanna Flock, Robin Klengel, Leonhard Müllner, and Michael Stumpf (Austria)