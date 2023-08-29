News Art Danish museum Louisiana to display biggest ever Pussy Riot exhibit

Feminist punk protest group Pussy Riot is providing an exclusive look into its years-long struggle against the Russian government in its first museum exhibit set to open in Denmark in mid-September.



The Louisiana Museum of Modern Art north of Copenhagen is set to host the multi-media exhibit "Velvet Terrorism - Pussy Riot's Russia" from September 13 to January 14 2024, the museum announced on Tuesday.



This will be Pussy Riot's biggest presentation of its work to date.



The group will display some works they created in their decade-long artistic period alongside some of the most powerful political artworks of the 21st century.



The group, made up of around 11 women and typically clad in trademark colourful balaclavas, is known for its unauthorized, provocative music performances and protest stunts criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin



They call on Russia to fulfil its human rights obligations and are fierce critics of their country's war on Ukraine.



The group is renowned around the world, having been awarded several prizes for its activist work, most recently the Woody Guthrie Prize in the United States.



The exhibition at the Louisiana in Humlebæk, around 35 kilometres north of Copenhagen, will consist of hundreds of photographs and videos. It is also intended to shed light on how Russia has developed under Putin, up to and including the Ukraine war.



