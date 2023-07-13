VakıfBank Cultural Publications republishes influential 11th century Turkish dictionary Divanu Lugati’t-Türk

VakıfBank Cultural Publications (VKBY) has reintroduced the dictionary titled " Divanu Lugati't-Türk: The First Dictionary of the Turkish Language " to readers.



The dictionary was written by linguist, ethnographer, and Turkologist Kaşgarlı Mahmud in the 11th century. It is a comprehensive dictionary of the Turkic languages, and it includes information on grammar, phonetics, and morphology. The dictionary is also a valuable source of information on Turkic culture and history.



The dictionary, which Mahmud began writing in 1072 and completed in 1077, is known as the most important reference source for the Turkish language throughout history.



The work encompasses the universal dimensions of Turkish culture, history, geography, literature, mythology, way of life, and intellectual heritage. It also serves as an encyclopedic work enlightening readers about the medical practices and treatments of the time.



The book presents the cultural depth of the Turkish language down to the finest details and has been prepared in the order of the Turkish alphabet, as determined by Kaşgarlı Mahmud, which differs from previous translations.



The purpose of the book, written by Kaşgarlı Mahmud to teach Turks to Arabs and demonstrate that Turkish is a rich language comparable to Arabic, has been translated into Turkish by Mustafa Ç. Kaçalin.