News Art Berlin Fashion Week launched with latest collections

Berlin Fashion Week launched with latest collections

International and local designers convened in the German capital on Monday for the annual Berlin Fashion Week, showcasing their latest collections. The first day featured presentations from notable designers including Marcel Ostertag, Melisa Minca, and Kilian Kerner.

DPA ART Published July 10,2023 Subscribe

International and local designers were gathering in the German capital on Monday to show off their latest collections at the annual Berlin Fashion Week.



The first day kicks off with many designers presenting their collections, among them Marcel Ostertag, Melisa Minca and Kilian Kerner.



In the Berlin Salon at the Kronprinzenpalais, there is a group exhibition of fashion designers and jewellery designers including Ukrainian labels like Bobkova or Litkovska.



The events throughout the next few days are spread all around the city with shows at upmarket addresses such as the Adlon Hotel, or new venues such as the Alte Nationalgalerie or the Verti Music Hall near the Mercedes-Benz Arena.



Franziska Giffey, who is responsible for economic affairs in the city, said: "Fashion Week showcases the creative and economic power that emerges here throughout the year."



Berlin's fashion industry employs 25,000 people throughout 5,000 companies.



In total, the industry has an annual turnover of €5 billion ($5.4 billion). This year, Berlin Fashion Week was given €2 million in funding from the city government's coffers.



Most shows can be attended by invitation only, but Berlin Fashion Week is also visible throughout the city.



Many shops in Berlin are offering discounts, events or pop-ups as part of the Studio2Retail project.









