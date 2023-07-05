 Contact Us
News Art Grammy Award-winning American singer Christina Aguilera set to perform at Antalya concert

Grammy Award-winning American singer Christina Aguilera set to perform at Antalya concert

The acclaimed American singer and songwriter, Christina Aguilera, known as the "Voice of a Generation" and a recipient of seven Grammy Awards, is set to perform at her debut concert in Türkiye on August 8th.

Anadolu Agency ART
Published July 05,2023
Subscribe
GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING AMERICAN SINGER CHRISTINA AGUILERA SET TO PERFORM AT ANTALYA CONCERT

The "Voice of a Generation" and seven Grammy Award-winning American singer and songwriter, Christina Aguilera, will perform at her debut concert in Türkiye on Aug. 8.

Aguilera, a 43-year-old pop, gospel, jazz, and R&B performer, will take the stage as part of Regnum Live in Concert in southern Antalya province.

She will welcome her fans at the Regnum Carya Hotel's Pearl Event Area, which has a capacity of 2,500 people.

The American singer, known for her 4-octave vocal range and ability to sustain high notes, will perform some of her best-known songs.

As part of the Regnum Live in Concert, famous singers Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Tom Jones, Rita Ora, Jason Derulo, James Arthur, and Anne Marie had also previously performed in the southern province.