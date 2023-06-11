Turkish violin maestro Suna Kan dies at 86

Türkiye's celebrated violin virtuoso Suna Kan died at the age of 86.

Kan performed as a soloist and chief violinist in the Presidential Symphony Orchestra for 44 years.

"I am saddened by the loss of a great musician, close friend, and irreplaceable valuable violinist," Gülsin Onay, a renowned Turkish pianist said on Twitter. "She will always live in our hearts with her unique memories and records."

In May 2017, due to health issues, Kan announced her break up from the stage. "I have closed the box of the violin for now, until I am gone from this world."

Meanwhile, the Presidential Symphony Orchestra released a statement following Kan's death.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Professor Suna Kan, one of the most valuable artists our country has produced and who has worked in our orchestra for 44 years with the title of 'Soloist Artist' and represented our country with her outstanding achievements all over the world," the orchestra said on Twitter.

Kan's funeral will be held after a ceremony at the Presidential Symphony Orchestra's Historical Building in the capital Ankara on Monday.

Born in 1936 in Türkiye's southern Adana province, Kan began taking violin classes at the age of five from her father Nuri Kan.

The violin virtuoso was only nine years old when she performed Mozart's "Violin Concerto No. 5" in her first concert. A few years later, in 1948, when she was only 11 years old, she went to Paris on scholarship under a special law for exceptionally gifted children.

She was awarded several prizes including the first prize at the Genova International Competition, the second prize at the Viotti International Competition, and the Munich International Competition.