Robot to conduct National Orchestra of Korea during a concert in 1st-ever attempt

In a groundbreaking achievement for South Korea's high-tech landscape, a robot is set to conduct an orchestra for the first time in the nation's history. The National Orchestra of Korea declared on Thursday that an upcoming concert at the end of this month will feature a robot taking on the role of conductor, marking a significant milestone for the country.

Published June 08,2023
(File Photo)

The Orchestra, a traditional Korean music orchestra under the National Theater of Korea, will present "Absence" at Seoul's Haeoreum Grand Theater on June 30, with a robot as the conductor.

Though earlier several robots conducted orchestras in Japan and Switzerland, it will be the first robot conductor in South Korea.

The android robot dubbed "EveR 6", developed by the Korean Institute of Industrial Technology a year ago, resembles the human body and is able to flexibly use its neck and arm.

Robot and conductor Choi Soo-yeol will perform separately at the concert, after which the two conductors will conduct the concert together.

For the upcoming performance, "I will demonstrate how human conductors surpass robots in real-time interaction and communication, showcasing my leadership and musical interpretation skills," he said, according to South Korea's Yonhap News.