Istanbul exhibit focuses on Sephardic Jewish cuisine and history

A new monthlong exhibition in Istanbul allows visitors to explore the cuisine and history of Sephardic Jews, a diaspora people springing from the Iberian Peninsula, organizers said on Sunday.

The show called Sephardic Flavors and Aromas is based on the book Sabores de Sephardi written by cook and food photographer Javier Zafra, said the Quincentennial Foundation Museum of Turkish Jews in a statement.

The exhibit, which starts on April 16 and concludes on May 14, features 27 works by the artist including the secrets of recipes, preparation of ingredients, and names that took their place in Judeo-Spanish languages, it added.

The exhibition is dedicated to Sephardic cuisine and history, as part of Red de Juderias de Espana's (Network of Spanish Jewish Sites) efforts to research, preserve, disseminate, and promote Sephardic culture, the statement added.

"Participants will go deep into this heritage, accompanied by historical notes, gastronomic discoveries, and inspiring images," it said, adding that this "will take them on a time travel where the palate as well as the heart will guide them."

The Quincentennial Foundation Museum of Turkish Jews is located in Istanbul, near the iconic Galata Tower, known for its Jewish heritage, making it "is the ideal place to host such an exhibition," it added.

The show is organized by the Spanish Embassy, Istanbul Cervantes Institute, Quincentennial Foundation Museum of Turkish Jews, as well as Red de Juderias de Espana.

The exhibit is visiting Istanbul following Krakow, Poland and Miami, Florida.

Turkey has had Jewish communities since ancient times, and many expelled Spanish and Portuguese Jews were welcomed into the Ottoman Empire in the 15th century.

The Istanbul metropolis in particular still retains a sizeable Jewish community.