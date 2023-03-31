Sculpture head of Tetrarch reunites with its body in southern Türkiye

The head of a tetrarch statue, one of 12 historical artifacts of Anatolian origin, which was returned to Türkiye by court decision after it was captured in the US, was reunited with its body located in a museum in southern Antalya province.

"It came from the USA, first cleaned, then merged with its body that it had been separated from for years," Yahya Coskun, Deputy Director General of Cultural Heritage and Museums, said on Twitter on Thursday.

The "Tetrarch head" is one of the 12 historical artifacts of Anatolian origin, which were returned to Türkiye as a result of long-lasting lawsuits with the efforts carried out by the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The statue will be exhibited on Friday after a ceremony which will be held with the participation of the Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.