Rare ancient cave paintings found in south-eastern France

Rare cave paintings that are about 4,000 years old have been discovered in south-eastern France, local media reported on Wednesday.



The 120 paintings are from the Neolithic period and depict warriors, battle scenes and funerals, the regional newspaper La Provence reported.



The paintings are important, according to Claude Salicis, the president of the Institute of Prehistory and Archaeology Mediterranean-Alps.



The paintings were discovered in Park Mercantour, about 20 kilometres from the Valley of Wonders, which is known for its around 40,000 rock engravings.



