Guitar used by Dave Grohl in one of Foo Fighters first hit videos to go on sale

Guitar used by Dave Grohl in one of Foo Fighters first hit videos to go on sale

The Gretsch White Falcon guitar, played by Grohl in the 1997 video for "Monkey Wrench," was originally owned by the American rock band’s rhythm guitarist Pat Smear. It is expected to fetch between £15,000 ($17,740) and £30,000 when auctioned at Wiltshire-based specialist music auctioneers Gardiner Houlgate on September 7.

Published August 21,2022