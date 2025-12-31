Türkiye vows to block terrorist activities, unilateral actions in region

Türkiye's National Defense Minister Yasar Guler on Wednesday said that no terrorist group, including PKK, YPG and SDF, will be allowed to carry out their activities in the region.

"Our state's position is clear: No terrorist organization, especially PKK/YPG/SDF, will be allowed to maintain its activities or impose any kind of new reality in the field," Guler said during a visit to the Artillery and Missile School Command in Polatli district near the capital Ankara, alongside top military officials, on New Year's Eve.

Guler underlined that Türkiye has "significantly restricted the mobility" of terror groups both at home and across borders through effective operations in 2025, also weakening their ability to access shelter, logistics and human resources.

"These achievements have laid the groundwork for launching the goal of a 'Terror-Free Türkiye'," he said.

"This stage we have reached is the result of a struggle won at a great cost. Undoubtedly, the primary architects of this success are, first and foremost, our revered martyrs and heroic veterans, as well as all valued members of the Turkish Armed Forces," the minister added.

He emphasized that Türkiye would continue counterterrorism efforts "with prudence and responsibility" in coordination with institutions and in close dialogue with Syria's administration, and called on the SDF to fulfill its obligations under the March 10 agreement.

Guler also warned against unilateral actions on the island of Cyprus, the Aegean, and the Eastern Mediterranean.

"Our resolve and capability to protect our rights remain firm. No step taken and no fait accompli carried out "despite Türkiye" will ever be allowed," he said.

The minister stressed that Türkiye, a staunch supporter of international law, plays a constructive role in global and regional peace efforts, and that the Turkish Armed Forces continue to contribute to security missions in multiple countries, from Azerbaijan to Libya and Somalia.

"We act as a stabilizing force wherever we are present," he added.

- March 10 agreement

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the SDF's integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

Syrian authorities say that in the months since March 10, the SDF has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.

Officials in neighboring Türkiye have also stressed that the SDF must abide by the deal, warning that any security issues in Syria also affect Türkiye.

The Syrian government has been stepping up security efforts since the fall of the decades-long Assad regime in December 2024.