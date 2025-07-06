5 Turkish soldiers martyred after being exposed to methane gas in northern Iraq

The Ministry of National Defense announced that 5 Turkish soldiers were martyred after being exposed to methane gas seeping from a cave in northern Iraq.

In a written statement from the Ministry, it was recalled that Infantry Lieutenant Nuri Melih Bozkurt was martyred as a result of terrorist fire during a cave search and clearing operation carried out on May 28, 2022, in the Claw-Lock Operation area.

It was stated that due to intense fire, Bozkurt's body could not be reached at that time, and that in the subsequent period, the area was brought under control, the terrorists were neutralized, but despite all searches, the martyr's body had not yet been recovered.

It was emphasized that during the search efforts, all areas where Bozkurt's body might be found were meticulously scanned by specially formed teams, and the following information was provided: "Within the scope of ongoing search operations, during a search and scan activity conducted today in a cave on a hill with an altitude of 852, located in the Claw-Lock Operation area, previously known to be used as a hospital, and cleared of terrorists, 19 of our personnel were exposed to methane gas, immediately transferred to the hospital, and despite all interventions, 5 of our heroic personnel were martyred. Rescue operations in the region are continuing with the coordinated efforts of fully equipped AFAD and Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) teams. We wish God's mercy upon our dear martyrs who lost their lives in this tragic incident that deeply saddened and grieved us, and we extend our condolences and patience to their sorrowful families, the Turkish Armed Forces, and our noble nation; we wish a speedy recovery to our affected personnel. Respectfully announced to the public."







